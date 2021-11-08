Get that smile holiday ready: AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit now $30 (Reg. $60), more from $15

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off AuraGlow teeth whitening kits and accessories. Perfect timing to get that smile looking right for the holidays, you can now score the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 50% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low we have tracked only once before, and the best price we can find. This system consists of the accelerator light “that speeds up the whitening process,” a pair of 5ml teeth whitening gel syringes (“total of 20+ whitening treatments”) and the mouth tray. Pop it in for 30 minutes a day to achieve that holiday-worthy smile this year. Then head below for more deals from $15.

But if you think you can get away with a simple whitening touch-up, the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen that’s also part of today’s sale is a great lower-cost alternative. It is currently marked from $26 to $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. And you can knock the total down to $13.49 when you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. This one is much of the same, but just a little bit less intensive for folks looking for a quick and easy touch up ahead of the holidays.

Browse through the rest of today’s AuraGlow deals right here, then head over to our early Black Friday Philips OneBlade roundup. Still among some of the most popular shavers out there, you’ll find deals on the entire lineup including the base model marked down to $30, making for some great and discounted gift options.

More on the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit:

Teeth whitening kit includes accelerator light that speeds up the whitening process. LED light contains 5 bulbs for more power and has a built-in timer with beeper so you can easily keep track of your whitening session time.

Kit includes (2) 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes, containing 35% carbamide peroxide and a total of 20+ whitening treatments. Gel is made in USA, gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel and produces no tooth sensitivity.

Mouth tray requires no molding or boiling, which means tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time comfortably.

