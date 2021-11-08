Sunglass Hut’s Pre-Holiday Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, more

For a limited time only, Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off new markdowns on top brands including Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa, Coach, Prada, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses. They’re currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $133. These sunglasses are available in three color options and feature a larger frame that’s flattering on an array of face shapes. The durable frame is nice for outdoor sports and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Friends and Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitwide with deals from $15.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!