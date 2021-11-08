Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub delivers 100W power passthrough at $85

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $85 shipped. Marking the first discount in several months, you’re looking at $15 in savings from the usual $100 price tag. Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub stands out from other models on the market with a slim form-factor that still manages to deliver plenty of connectivity options to your Mac and other devices. On top of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output, there’s also three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. You’ll also be able to refuel your machine with a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver as much as 100W of power to your machine.

Though if you’d prefer a more portable solution, the recently-released Twelve South StayGo Mini arrives at the $60 price point and is more than suitable for the job. We took a hands-on look at the accessory right after it launched, finding it to be just as compelling of an offering for your MacBook as it is an iPad Pro.

Another great companion to your workstation is this metal stand from Nulaxy. Delivering a perfect spot to rest your MacBook at the desk, it will not only elevate your machine to eye level, but also help provide some extra cooling for your setup, too. Marked down to $21, it won’t break the bank, either.

Twelve South StayGo features:

StayGo helps to solve the problem of not enough ports for your type C laptop or MacBook. What makes StayGo unique, is the fact that the included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace free of clutter by avoiding cords or dongles hanging off the side of your laptop. Connect backup drives, download photos from an SD card, hook up external HDMI monitors, and more in one compact box.

