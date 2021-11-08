Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolts with fingerprint scanner now $50 off from $130

Today only, Woot is offering the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt for $129.99 or $149.99 with the Wi-Fi Bridge. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll see a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $199 on Amazon with the Wi-Fi Bridge included, both options are nearly $50 off the going rates and at the lowest prices we can find. These deals are also matching our previous mentions from earlier last month. The real highlight with the U-Bolt Pro smart lock is the six different modes of entry available, including fingerprint, keypad, your smartphone, auto unlock, a mechanical key, and the brand’s “Shake to Open” feature. Voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant support is joined by the ability to unlock your door from anywhere (with the Wi-Fi bridge model). According to Ultraloq, installation doesn’t require much more than a screwdriver and it carries 4+ stars from hundreds at Home Depot. More details below.

A great way to remain in the U-Bolt eco-system while also saving some cash is with the standard, non-Pro models. For the most part, the only real difference is the lack of a fingerprint scanner on the standard models, which start at $100 or so on Amazon and go up from there for the Wi-Fi bridge-equipped option.

Speaking of smart home gear deals, this morning saw a large selection of TP-Link’s highly-rated, no hub-required light switches, light bulbs, power strips, and more go on sale. The deals start from $10 Prime shipped, with a series of new all-time lows up for grabs, and you can can browse through the lot of it in this morning’s coverage right here. Then go swing by our smart home hub for more early Black Friday deals to make your home even more intelligent this holiday season.

More on the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt:

6-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Touch and Go 360° Fingerprint ID + Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock via Bluetooth: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did using smartphone App. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time. Ultraloq Bridge WiFi Adaptor is required for remote access (sold separately).

Auto Lock and Auto Unlock: Smart Lock automatically locks as you leave and unlocks when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!