Upgrade your home theater with Walker Edison’s Richmond TV stand at $209 (2021 low), more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering furniture for your living room, office, and more at up to 39% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Richmond Modern Farmhouse Sliding Barn Door 65-inch TV Stand for $209.52. Down from $270, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked since 2019 when it fell to $201. This TV stand ships ready to assemble with step by step instructions. The top surface is ready to support up to 150 pounds while each shelf can hold 30 pounds with ease. There’s room for up to a 65-inch TV on the top as well as six cord management ports to help keep your setup neat and tidy. Plus, the shelves are adjustable so you can really dial in the design to be exactly what you need. Check out Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals site for five pages of additional furniture deals, then head below for more.

If you just want to clean up your TV setup on a tighter budget, we’ve got just the tools for you. Just combine this full-motion TV mount for $30.50, a cord hider for $12, plus WALI’s entertainment center shelf at $13.50 and you have a solid entertainment center for a total of $56. That’s a fraction of what the Walker Edison cabinet above will cost while delivering a similar, albeit trimmed down experience.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s latest Omni Fire TVs are currently on sale. Pricing starts at $350 and you’ll find $150 in savings here. After that, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for other ways to save this holiday season. Retailers are already starting to release ads and even early-access discounts, making now a great time to get some holiday shopping done.

More on the Walker Edison TV Stands:

Dimensions: 28” H x 15.75” D x 58” L, Cabinet: 23.25” H x 13.25” D x 15.25” L

Top surface supports up to 150 Ibs. and shelves support up to 30 Ibs. each

Supports TVs up to 65” and 6 cord management ports keep cables tidy

3 adjustable shelves for customizable organization

Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions

