Finally go 144Hz with Acer’s 27-inch 1440p monitor at an Amazon low of $250

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
Amazon low $250

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (EI272UR) for $249.99 shipped. With a normal going rate of between $280 and $350 at Amazon, today’s deal marks an Amazon low that we’ve tracked for this model. Delivering a 27-inch 1440p display to your gaming setup, you’ll find support for AMD’s FreeSync 2 HDR for a tear-free experience. Speaking of HDR, Acer’s monitor is VESA-certified for DisplayHDR 400 and also offers a 1500R curved display for a fully-surrounded feeling. Plus, the 144Hz refresh rate makes this a great choice for gamers who want to play at the highest level they can. For I/O, there’s two HDMI ports alongside DisplayPort for ample monitor support. Head below for more.

Step down in size a bit to save some cash. You’ll find that the ASUS TUF Gaming 24-inch 1080p 165Hz monitor is available for $219 right now at Amazon. While you’re losing out on three inches of screen space, this still offers AMD FreeSync and a fast refresh rate for your high-end gaming setup.

For content creators, don’t forget that the BenQ 35-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor is on sale. We spotted this deal last night, which drops the display to $550. That’s a $200 discount from its normal going rate and allows you to view additional information compared to what a traditional 16:9 display can.

More on the Acer 27-inch Gaming Monitor:

  • 27″ Wqhd (2560 x 1440) VA Display with AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR technology
  • 1500R curved display with 16: 9 aspect ratio | high Brightness and contrast with VESA Certified displays 400 | response time: 4ms (g to G)
  • Dci-p3 90% wide Color gamut | 144Hz refresh rate – Using Display port or HDMI 2. 0
  • Zero frame Design | 2 speakers at 3 watts per speaker

