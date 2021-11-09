Amazon offers Under Armour’s 3-pack Low Tab Socks for $10.50 (Reg. $15), more

Amazon is currently offering the 3-pack Under Armour Adult Essential Ultra Low Tab Socks in black for $10.50 Prime shipped. Regularly these socks are priced at $15 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking for a good stocking stuffer idea, this would be a fantastic choice. These lightweight socks are great to pair with tennis shoes and were designed to give you a barely-there feel. This style is great for both men or women alike and they feature a non-slip silicone grip on the back of the heel that help to keep your socks from sliding down. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Gold Toe 6-Pack Men’s Cotton No Show Athletic Socks for $13.99. Regularly these socks are priced at $20 and again this would make a really nice stocking stuffer. I personally wear gold toe socks and love the cushioned insole. The material is also moisture-wicking and they’re great to pair with sneakers or boots alike.

Get your holiday shopping list completed by checkout out our fashion guide here. Inside you will find deals from Nordstrom, Macy’s, Anne Klein, and much more.

Under Armour Ultra Low Tap Socks feature:

Ultra-thin, lightweight construction for a barely there feel

True hidden silhouette with a Front Comfort Tab that protects top of foot from lace bite and irritation

Interior no-slip silicone grips on back of heel keep your socks from sliding down

Seamless toe delivers superior comfort and reduced irritation

Fitted heel contours around foot for a better fit

Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock

Breathable material wicks sweat and dries fast

