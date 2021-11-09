Anne Klein watches up to 60% off at Amazon from $25 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
60% off from $25

Today only,  as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Anne Klein watches from just $25 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch that’s currently marked down from $26.10. To compare, this watch is regularly priced at up to $65 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. This classic style is a standout and will be a timeless option to wear for years to come. This would be a great gift idea for the holiday season and you can choose from several strap color options. Plus, the leather strap can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today including deals from Macy’s, DSW, GAP, and more.

Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch features:

  • Curved mineral crystal lens; light champagne dial with gold-tone hands and markers
  • Black leather strap with buckle closure
  • Japanese-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 28 millimeter
  • Not water-resistant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Timex Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off best-sellin...
Home Depot continues the early Black Friday deals with ...
Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards now 10% off ahead of...
Amazon now offers $99 or more off Bowflex’s popul...
Work out at home with this Finer Form Indoor Exercise B...
WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD hits Amazon low...
Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale now live...
Bring home a SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker...
Show More Comments