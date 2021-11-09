Anne Klein watches up to 60% off at Amazon from $25 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Anne Klein watches from just $25 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch that’s currently marked down from $26.10. To compare, this watch is regularly priced at up to $65 and today’s rate is matched with the Amazon all-time low. This classic style is a standout and will be a timeless option to wear for years to come. This would be a great gift idea for the holiday season and you can choose from several strap color options. Plus, the leather strap can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today including deals from Macy’s, DSW, GAP, and more.

Anne Klein Leather Strap Watch features:

Curved mineral crystal lens; light champagne dial with gold-tone hands and markers

Black leather strap with buckle closure

Japanese-quartz Movement

Case Diameter: 28 millimeter

Not water-resistant

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!