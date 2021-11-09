Outfit your car with this 3.2-gallon trash can at $13.50 Prime shipped (New low, 26% off)

AstroAI Corporation (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3.2-gallon Car Trash Can for $13.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This large car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 3.2-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Mesh pockets can also be found along three of its sides, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans 6.3 by 11 by 10.7 inches and a removable inner pocket should make it easy to empty.

If a smaller design won’t be a bother, it’s hard to go wrong with this $7 car trash can instead. The capacity tops out at roughly 2 gallons, which means you will need to empty it more often than the deal above. Bear in mind that the inner pocket cannot be removed either.

Speaking of car-related markdowns, yesterday we spotted BESTEK’s 12V/1.5A Battery Charger and Maintainer at $14 Prime shipped. This is a deal that’s really tough to beat, and it’s able to work on not only cars, but also ATVs, lawn mowers, and more. That’s just one of the deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

AstroAI 3.2-Gallon Car Trash Can features:

The car trash can adopts a foldable design, which can be stored in any corner of the car, and the adjustable strap allows it to be attached on both the front and back headrest as well as the center console for easier access all around.

Our product is not only a garbage can but can also be used as a car storage bag, it features 3 mesh pockets for you to organize small items.

