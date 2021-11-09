Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 21, SketchParty TV, ProMovie, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning saw a notable price drop hit on Apple Pencil 2 to join ongoing price drops on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Battle for Wesnoth, Eggggg, SketchParty TV, QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker, R.B.I. Baseball 21, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mavenelle: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Diabetes Tracker by MyNetDiary: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ProMovie Recorder +: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Form Maker – Pro Form Builder: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lanota: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Foundations Memory Work C2: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

You could buy an easel, a huge pad of paper, and some markers, then write down a really long list of words and make up some rules and try and keep track of points and get marker smudges all over your furniture. But who wants to do that? You could play a fun drawing game using items you already have around the house, like your iPad, high-definition television, and Apple TV. Just enable AirPlay Mirroring, choose sides, and start a SketchParty. It’s so simple!

