Amazon now offers $99 or more off Bowflex’s popular SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells

Amazon is now offering a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $299.99 shipped. Originally $550, they fetch closer to $399 at Amazon over the last year or so and are now an additional $99 off the going rate. These dumbbells sell for $199 each at Target for comparison. A wonderful at-home option that will grow with you through your fitness journey, each dumbbell can be adjusted from 5- to 52.5-pounds in 2.5-pound increments. That’s essentially combining ”15 sets of weights into one” using s simple dial system to make adjustments when you’re ready. You’ll also find “premium” grips and an extended 2-year warranty here. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Target customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for a quick and easy set the won’t break the bank, check out the Balancefrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells. Pairs start from just $30 shipped on Amazon, saving you a small fortune over today’s lead deal. This is a solid cast dumbbell encased in rubber with a metal chrome finish and a textured handle grip. They certainly aren’t as versatile as the SelectTech set, and you’ll just have to buy more when they get too light, but that will likely be a worthy trade-off for some folks.

Another great way to stay in shape over the winter is by putting a new exercise bike in your setup. You’ll want to stay locked to our Connect The Watts fitness site and dive into today’s early Black Friday Amazon deal on this Finer Form Indoor Exercise Bike at $150 off. Typically fetching closer to $500, you can now score this one for $350 with simple Amazon delivery in tow. All of the details are right here.

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells:

Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Eliminates the need for multiple dumbbells cluttering your workout space

Two year warranty on weight plates and parts

