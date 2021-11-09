DEWALT’s 20V MAX 10-Tool Combo Kit plunges to $529 at Amazon (Reg. $780+)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX 10-Tool Combo Kit (DCK1020D2) for $529 shipped. While this exact kit sells for $899 at Home Depot and Lowe’s, Amazon has had it listed at $780 lately. Even so, today’s offer shaves a minimum of $251 off and comes within $30 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This expansive DEWALT tool kit is here to help you fully switch brands and tackle all sorts of projects over the next several years. You’ll get a drill driver, impact driver, blower, light, Bluetooth speaker, oscillating tool, grinder, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and even a wet dry vacuum. Two 2Ah batteries and a charger are also included in addition to a couple of soft carrying cases. Rated 4.6/5 stars by more than 4,100 Home Depot shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not clean up your shop with this 61-slot tool organizer at $12 Prime shipped? It can be mounted directly on the wall or attached to pegboard. With 61 slots, four hooks, and two side compartments, you’ll finally have a dedicated place to keep all of your favorite hand tools.

And if you’re more of a RYOBI fan, we’ve got you covered with fresh coverage of Home Depot’s latest sale. There you will find early Black Friday deals that slash up to $150 off RYOBI combo kits. Several markdowns caught our eye, some of which are priced as low as $79. Swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide to find even more deals like this.

DEWALT 20V MAX 10-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK1020D2 Combo Kit is ideal for almost any cutting, drilling, or fastening applications. This power tool combo kit includes a DCD771 cordless drill/driver, DCF885 cordless impact driver, DCE100B jobsite air blower, DCL040 LED flashlight, DCR006 jobsite Bluetooth speaker, DCS355B cordless oscillating tool, DCG412B small angle grinder, DCS393B circular saw, DCS381B reciprocating saw and DCV580 wet/dry vacuum. The DCK1020D2 Power Tool Combo Set also includes 2 batteries, a charger, and (2) contractor bags for portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!