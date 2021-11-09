DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo sees cert. refurb discount to $420 (Orig. $599)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its Mini 2 Fly More Combo in certified refurbished condition for $419.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $599 for a new condition model at Amazon, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $179 off and $49 below our previous mention. DJI Mini 2 arrives as a solid mix between being an ultra-lightweight quadcopter ideal for rookie pilots and having notable features to back it up. Weighing in at 249 grams, its still manages to deliver a 3-axis gimbal backed by 4K/30FPS footage and a 31-minute runtime per battery. Speaking of, this Fly More Combo package includes three of them alongside the remote control, extra propellers, a carrying bag, and some other gear to kickstart your aerial photography journey. Includes a standard DJI warranty. Head below for more.

Even with the refurbished discount taken into account, there’s no beating the value behind the recent DJI Mini SE drone. This compact quadcopter delivers a great alternative for those who are just getting started with the hobby and arrives at the $299 price point. Sure it isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2, but there’s still a 30-minute flight time, 3-axis motorized gimbal, and 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched earlier this fall.

If you’re looking to upgrade your photography setup here on the ground, we’ve got you covered with another DJI discount that’s perfect for the job. Right now, the DJI OM 4 gimbal has returned to its second-best price yet of $129, delivering a magnetic mounting system for upgrading the iPhoneography kit.

DJI Mini 2 is beginner-friendly, powerful, and well, mini. Impressive performance, stunning image quality, and creative videos are just a few taps away. Explore an entirely new perspective, capturing the moments that make your life truly yours. Select from Wide-Angle, 180°, and Sphere panoramas, and DJI Mini 2 will do the rest, generating a panoramic masterpiece almost instantly. The DJI Fly app features intelligent, built-in photo optimization. The app automatically enhances image quality after downloading a photo, resulting in vivid colors and details that pop.

