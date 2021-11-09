Score this 15-in-1 multi-tool at just $6.50 Prime shipped (New low, 46% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool for $6.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, it has spent most of the past year or so selling for $12, allowing this offer to provide 46% in savings and newly mark the lowest price we have tracked. This handy multi-tool boasts a solid build that’s comprised of stainless steel. It’ll add 15 different tools to your pocket and requires just 4 inches of space in there once collapsed. A bundled sheath will make it much easier to carry, especially if you would like to attach it to your belt and keep a pocket free for other things. Buyers will garner needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and much more.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. This is bound to come in handy if you work outdoors, camp on a regular basis, and the list goes on. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

If you would rather invest in a batch of tools, check out the deal we spotted on Apollo’s 53-piece Household Set at under $27. Not only will you get a variety of the “most-needed and most-used tools,” a carrying case is also included. For even more markdowns, be sure to peek at our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool features:

With a multi-purpose list of features, the Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multitool has the accessories needed for screwdriving fixtures, cutting wire, gripping and turning nuts and bolts, sawing wood, opening cans and bottles, measuring, filing, even de-scaling fish. A utility pocket knife tool for everyday home life, as well as the great outdoors, whether camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or cycling!

