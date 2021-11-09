Klein’s digital angle gauge lets you accurately tune-up a table saw, more at $15 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Klein Tools Digital Electronic Angle Gauge (935DAG) for $14.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it goes for $30 at Home Depot right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating the previous best price by an additional $10. If you’re a woodworker, then it’s likely you have a table or miter saw in your shop. Accurate cuts are an absolute must when woodworking, meaning your blade needs to be at a precise angle relative to your table. This digital angle gauge can be zeroed to your table and then magnetized to the blade, helping you really dial in the accuracy for next-level precision when building. Plus, there’s even a V-groove edge on Klein’s digital angle gauge that lets you set it on a pipe or conduit for proper alignment. Head below for more.

Honestly, this digital angle gauge is one of the best-priced models on the market right now. However, you could opt instead for this 2.52-inch machinists square to make other parts of your shop properly aligned. I recently picked this up for $10 at Amazon and plan to use it to square up my bandsaw, drill press, and other tools in the shop.

Be sure to check out our DIY tools guide for other ways to save. Just today, we found a wide-ranging sale on RYOBI combo kits in an early Black Friday sale at Home Depot. There’s up to $150 off various kits, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save. I personally use RYOBI tools in the shop, and can vouch for the quality to price available there.

More on the Klein Digital Angle Gauge:

This Digital Angle Gauge and Level can measure or set angles, check relative angles, or can be used as a digital level

High visibility reverse contrast display improves visibility in dimly lit work environments

Strong magnetic base to attaches to conduit, pipes, saw blades, vents, ducts, and other ferromagnetic surfaces

