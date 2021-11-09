LG’s Q70 unlocked Android smartphone replaces your aging device at a low of $150

Amazon is offering the unlocked LG Q70 64GB Android Smartphone for $149.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. With an original list price of $350, this smartphone has more recently gone for $300 at Amazon and is on sale for $250 at Best Buy today. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. LG’s Q70 features IP68 water and dust resistance and brings a 6.4-inch FHD+ display to your pocket. Alongside that there’s a 32MP rear camera alongside a 16MP front-facing sensor to record holiday memories. It’s unlocked and ready to be used on all major US carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and even MVNOs like Boost, Cricket, and Metro. Do keep in mind that LG has shuttered its smartphone division, so official support for this phone could end at any time. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7 Prime shipped. With three total sheets of tempered glass here, you’ll find that if one gets damaged there will be two to replace it with. Not only does tempered glass help prevent scratches, but can even stand in the way of cracking or shattering in some circumstances.

Premium build with IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

6. 4″ FHD+Fullvision Display

32MP PDAF Rear-facing Autofocus Camera with LED flash

5MP Depth Sensing Rear-facing Camera

16MP Front-facing Camera with Portrait Mode

