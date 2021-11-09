Nordstrom’s Pre-Black Friday Sale takes up to 40% off Cole Haan, Nike, Barbour, more

Nordstrom releases its Pre-Black Friday deals with up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, Nike, Barbour, Kendra Scott, and many more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Barbour Barlow Gilet Vest that’s currently marked down to $100, which is $80 off the original rate. This vest is available in three color options and the diamond quilted detailing is very stylish for this season. It’s a perfect piece to layer during cold weather and it has two large pockets to store essentials. This classic style will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe and would make a fantastic holiday gift. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide with deals from $15.

