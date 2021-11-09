Power all your Apple devices from this 4-in-1 charging cable, now $18 (Reg. $34)

You would normally need to carry several different chargers to keep your smartphone, laptop, and smartwatch running throughout the day. But with the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger, you can charge multiple devices with a single cable. You can get it now for $17.99 (Reg. $34) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Over the years, the number of different connector types has been trimmed right down. But even now, there are still half a dozen in common use. This means that you can’t use the same cable to charge your iPhone and your Windows Surface laptop. Your Apple Watch and AirPods need another type of charger again.

That is, unless you own the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger. This ingenious accessory looks like a regular charging cable, except it splits four ways at one end. Here you will find Lightning, USB-C, and Mini USB connectors, along with a magnetic disc for your smartwatch. This design means you always have the right charging options to hand.

Of course, not all charging cables are built to last. But unlike the ones made by Apple, the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger is very durable. Measuring 1.2 meters long, it has been constructed with top-quality TPE, nylon braiding, and an aluminum shell. It is also completely safe to use with both iOS and Android devices.

Order now for just $17.99 to get your hands on this four-way charger at 48% off MSRP, and choose from two colors: White and Black.

