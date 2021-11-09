Scotts Elite Spreader is perfect for melting ice this winter at $69 on Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Scotts Elite Spreader for $68.84 shipped. Down from $90, today’s deal is the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the second-lowest price of 2021. This yard spreader can hold up to 20,000-square feet of Scotts lawn care products including grass seed, fertilizer, salt, and even ice melt as we head into winter. The tires won’t ever go flat and the ergonomic handle includes a smartphone holder as well. While you might not think of using a spreader during the fall or winter, the ice melt that we mentioned is a key use case if you live up north and have to live with below freezing weather during the colder months. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a great option. While today’s lead deal holds up to 20,000-square feet of product, this model maxes out at 5,000-square feet. This is a great choice for those with smaller yards, as it costs just $28 at Amazon. This is more than 50% below the discount above, making it perfect for those without as much to spend on yard care.

Also consider picking up a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 while they’re on sale for $100. That’s a $50 savings from its normal going rate and also is the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. These make the perfect yard care companion as the active noise cancellation can help block out various distractions when you’re doing yard chores or just working indoors.

More on the Scotts Elite Spreader:

Dual rotor technology provides unbeatable accuracy and a 6ft spread pattern for time savings. This is our most accurate spreader ever!

Holds up to 20,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including grass seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt

Never-flat tires to conquer any terrain.Material:Plastic

Ergonomic handle with smartphone holder

