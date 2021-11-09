A clean and tidy refrigerator awaits with eight stackable storage bins at $21 (Save 29%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of Seseno Refridgerator Storage Bins for $21.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this set has sold for $25 over the last couple of weeks or so, prior to that it was listed for between $30 and $40. If we use $30 for comparison, you’re not only saving 29%, but also cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. Want an easy way to tidy up a refrigerator, freezer, pantry, and more? If so, these handy organizers are here to save the day. Each unit spans roughly 10 by 4 by 3 inches and is made of food-safe and shatter-resistant plastic. These are touted as being an ideal size for storing pouches, food packets, juice boxes, jars, baby food, bottles, canned goods, fruits, yogurts, cheese, and more.

Put today’s savings to work when you also grab this instant read meat thermometer at $8 Prime shipped. It’ll make it much easier to perfectly cook upcoming meals with the ability to deliver “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds.” You’ll also benefit from a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy level that comes within 0.9 degrees.

Another home or office upgrade worth considering is this coffee mug warmer at $21. It offers a streamlined way to keep hot drinks at your preferred temperature. And don’t forget to peruse our dedicate home goods guide to find several other noteworthy markdowns.

Seseno Refridgerator Storage Bins features:

Keep your refrigerator, freezer, countertops, kitchen cabinet or pantry neatly organized with these stackable fridge organizer pantry storage bins

Practical stackable design to help maximize your space. Stack or use them side by side to keep items organized and easy to find.

