TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt smart camera sees new Amazon low of $34

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera for $33.99 shipped. Originally going for $50, but typically closer to $40 these days, today’s discount marks a new Amazon all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. Streaming in constant 2K quality, Kasa’s latest Pan & Tilt smart camera features exactly as the name implies – a full range of visuals that you can pilot straight from your smartphone. It also supports Alexa and Assistant, so you can check in on the homefront day or night with up to 30-feet of night vision and two-way audio from any compatible device. Head below for more info.

If you want to cut out any monthly cloud storage fees here, putting these savings towards this 128GB Sandisk microSD card for $22 is your best bet. It’s all set to handle transfers of 4K video at up to 90MB/s, so it can certainly take on the 2K videos this Kasa cam puts out.

Now all that’s left is to make sure you’ve got the right hubs to handle this or any other smart home devices you’re interested in. Thankfully, we just tracked some great savings on both the Google Nest Mini starting at less than $20 a piece, plus a bundle of Philips Hue smart bulbs with the 3rd Generation Echo Dot for only $50. So no matter which home ecosystem feels best to you, we’ve got you covered here and over in our dedicated smart home guide.

Kasa Pan & Tilt 2K Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. Receive instant alerts and live stream 2K HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. KC410S continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 256 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

