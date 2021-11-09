WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $84 shipped + more from $40

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Western Digital WD Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $83.99 shipped. Regularly up to $125, it fetches closer to $100 or $110 more recently and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This drive is currently on sale at $95 via Newegg, for comparison’s sake. A solid boot drive option for building a new machine or upgrading an older one, this M.2 model can move data at up to 2,600MB/s and can deliver “over 4 times the speed of” the brand’s best SATA SSDs. “Whether you’re working, creating, casual gaming or processing large amounts of data,” today’s WD Blue SSD deal is worth a closer look alongside the rest of the marked down capacities below. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Newegg customers. Hit the jump for deals on the rest of the lineup.
More Western Digital SSD deals:
- WD Blue SN550 250GB SSD $40 (Reg. $52)
- WD Blue SN550 500GB SSD $43 (Reg. $53)
- WD Blue SN550 2TB SSD $200 (Reg. $260)
We are also still tracking some solid deals on the affordable SK hynix internal SSDs as well. Deals there start from $59 on the 500GB model with offers on larger 1TB and 2TB configurations available as well alongside speedy 3500MB/s data transfer rates and more. Head over to our previous roundup for a closer look.
More on the Western Digital Blue SN550 SSD:
- Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs
- Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs
- Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance
- Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD
- NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface
