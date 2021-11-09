WD Blue 1TB SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD hits Amazon low at $84 shipped + more from $40

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Western Digital WD Blue SN550 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $83.99 shipped. Regularly up to $125, it fetches closer to $100 or $110 more recently and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This drive is currently on sale at $95 via Newegg, for comparison’s sake. A solid boot drive option for building a new machine or upgrading an older one, this M.2 model can move data at up to 2,600MB/s and can deliver “over 4 times the speed of” the brand’s best SATA SSDs. “Whether you’re working, creating, casual gaming or processing large amounts of data,” today’s WD Blue SSD deal is worth a closer look alongside the rest of the marked down capacities below. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Newegg customers. Hit the jump for deals on the rest of the lineup.

More Western Digital SSD deals:

We are also still tracking some solid deals on the affordable SK hynix internal SSDs as well. Deals there start from $59 on the 500GB model with offers on larger 1TB and 2TB configurations available as well alongside speedy 3500MB/s data transfer rates and more. Head over to our previous roundup for a closer look.

More on the Western Digital Blue SN550 SSD:

Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs

Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs

Western Digital designed controller and firmware for optimized performance

Western Digital SSD dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD

NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!