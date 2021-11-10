Amazon kids’ holiday gift toy sale from $3.50: Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, Baby Shark, more

After seeing a giant household essentials sale this morning, Amazon has now launched an equally massive kids’ toy and gifts sale as part of early Black Friday deals. For today only, you’ll find 11 full pages of kids’ toys and apparel marked down by up to 51% with deals starting from just $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some of the biggest brands are on tap here, including Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, LeapFrog, WowWee Baby Shark, and more, making for a wonderful chance to score some early gifts at discounted prices. Head below for our top picks. 

Amazon early Black Friday kids’ toy sale:

More on the Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues Play Tent:

  • Roomy and sturdy nearly 4-foot-tall Blue’s House (from Blue’s Clues & You!) indoor or outdoor fabric tent playhouse with vibrant, full-color exterior artwork and storage tote
  • The front door flap rolls up, mailbox flap opens and closes with hook and loop tab to reveal mail slot for included postcard; mesh windows allow for ventilation; sturdy floor material resists wear and tear
  • Includes illustrated assembly instructions (adult assembly required); easy to assemble and easy to pack away in storage tote

