Amazon snack sale from $5: Soylent meal replacements all-time low, protein bars, more

Today only, as part of early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 37% off a wide range and snacks and grocery items to get you ready for the holidays. One standout, among the many, is the 12-pack of Soylent Complete Nutrition Gluten-Free Vegan Protein Meal Replacement Shakes (Creamy Chocolate) for $23.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $42, this is 42% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked directly from Amazon, and the best we can find. This is 12 meal replacements at 14-ounces each with 20-grams of plant-based protein a pop, 9 essential amino acids, and 28 nutritional vitamins. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more.

Amazon early Black Friday snack deals:

Amazon also launched a massive household essentials sale this morning with deals from just $3 Prime shipped. You’ll find loads of kitchen accessories to get you ready for the holidays as well as throw blankets, robot vacuums, our purifiers, and more.

More on the Soylent Vegan Meal Replacement Shakes:

Includes: 12 14-ounce Soylent creamy chocolate ready-to-drink plant-based protein complete meal replacement shakes

Complete Nutrition: Enjoy a quick and convenient nutrient-dense meal replacement and nutritional supplement protein shake for breakfast, lunch, or as a substantial on-the-go snack

20g Complete Plant-Based Vegan Protein: Contains all 9 essential amino acids that help support lean muscle mass maintenance, strength, energy, and satiety to keep you going throughout the day

