This modern end table just returned to its best price in three years, now $15 (Save 38%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmeriwood
38% off $15

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Parsons Modern End Table for $14.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $24, today’s deal shaves 38% off and is a match for the best offer we have tracked in the last three years. It doesn’t matter if your bedroom needs a new nightstand or the living room could use an end table, this piece of furniture boasts a modern appearance that’s ready to blend well in your space. The main surface can support up to 50 pounds of weight, ensuring it can uphold a lamp, large books, and more. It features a water-resistant finish and the entire unit spans 17.5 by 20 by 20 inches.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to grab these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are perfect for dusting and cleaning your new end table along with almost any other surface in your space. Each lemon-scented wipe is ready to leave your space smelling fresh as well.

Another furniture upgrade we came across earlier happens to be on this Christopher Knight mid-century modern sofa at $318. It’s available in both gray and red colorways, allowing you to choose the most suitable option for your space. Swing by our home goods guide to a bunch of other discounts.

Ameriwood Parsons Modern End Table features:

  • Simple, sturdy design. The minimalistic design is perfect for dorm rooms and small apartments
  • The water resistant finish allows you to easily clean spills by wiping with a damp cloth
  • The End Table ships flat to your door and requires minimal assembly upon opening. Simply attach the 4 legs to begin using. The table top can hold up to 50 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 17. 5″H x 20″W x 20″D

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Ameriwood

About the Author

Moment launches annual holiday sale with smartphone len...
Acer Nitro XZ6 UltraWide monitor launches with 200Hz re...
EGO’s 56V self-propelled electric mower with head...
Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad hits one ...
Tested: OtterBox’s iPhone 13 antimicrobial case w...
Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth ...
TP-Link Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 Router review: a gaming-foc...
This 2x4basics kit helps you build a custom work bench ...
Show More Comments