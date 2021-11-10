This modern end table just returned to its best price in three years, now $15 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Parsons Modern End Table for $14.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $24, today’s deal shaves 38% off and is a match for the best offer we have tracked in the last three years. It doesn’t matter if your bedroom needs a new nightstand or the living room could use an end table, this piece of furniture boasts a modern appearance that’s ready to blend well in your space. The main surface can support up to 50 pounds of weight, ensuring it can uphold a lamp, large books, and more. It features a water-resistant finish and the entire unit spans 17.5 by 20 by 20 inches.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to grab these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are perfect for dusting and cleaning your new end table along with almost any other surface in your space. Each lemon-scented wipe is ready to leave your space smelling fresh as well.

Another furniture upgrade we came across earlier happens to be on this Christopher Knight mid-century modern sofa at $318. It’s available in both gray and red colorways, allowing you to choose the most suitable option for your space. Swing by our home goods guide to a bunch of other discounts.

Ameriwood Parsons Modern End Table features:

Simple, sturdy design. The minimalistic design is perfect for dorm rooms and small apartments

The water resistant finish allows you to easily clean spills by wiping with a damp cloth

The End Table ships flat to your door and requires minimal assembly upon opening. Simply attach the 4 legs to begin using. The table top can hold up to 50 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 17. 5″H x 20″W x 20″D

