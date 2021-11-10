Arcade1Up 2-player light-up Countercades see first deals at $200: TMNT, NBA Jam, more

Walmart is now offering some of the first price drops on the new Arcade1Up 2-player Countercade machines with light-up marquees. You can now score the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel Superheroes, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam Countercades at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on these relatively new releases from Arcade1Up. As you might know from our launch coverage, these are 2-player arcade machines with an 8-inch display, real-feel arcade controls, a pair of built-in games, and light-up marquees that will take the game room to the next level. With no assembly-required and coinless operation, these make for wonderful gamer gifts that take up much less space than the full-size machines. More details below and right here.

If you don’t think the dedicated machines above will be of interest, consider going with something like the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick. Now going for $90 at Amazon, this way you can bring arcade-style controls to Nintendo Switch or PC gaming rigs for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal, and it will work on loads of different titles as well.

Speaking of Arcade1Up, it just debuted its new Terminator 2 cabinet so you can blast through T-1000s in 2-player mode. Featuring those unique gun-shaped controllers, this is the first 2-player arcade of its kind from the brand and you can get all of the details alongside pre-order details in our launch coverage from last month.

Arcade1Up TMNT 2-player Countertrade:

Grab a friend, step up to the counter, and its game on. Arcade1Up’s new 2 PLAYER counter-cades are here! Amazing additions to your home bar, office, dorm room or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but tremendous in fun. Cowabunga! Take control of those pizza-lovin’ heroes in a half shell, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Packed into this counter-cade are the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game, as well as Turtles in Time.

