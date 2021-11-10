Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Homo Machina, MovieSpirit Maker Pro, more

We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning saw some big-time deals on Apple Watch models alongside ongoing price drops on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and a brand new Anker accessory sale from $13, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is highlighted by titles such as Homo Machina, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, after FÒCUS, Color Tap, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Color Tap – Coloring game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FastClip – Copy Paste Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $36.50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Simple Zazen Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mavenelle: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Diabetes Tracker by MyNetDiary: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eggggg: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ProMovie Recorder +: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flowing 2 ~ Sleep Sounds Relax: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Innsmouth Case: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $9)

More on Homo Machina:

In this narrative puzzle, players are plunged into an ingenious system of nerves, vessels and valves. The aim is to help the body function correctly in about thirty steps or so throughout the entire day. Each scene breaks down daily acts, such as opening your eyes, chewing a toast or listening to music, through seamless navigation and intuitive and inventive gameplay.

