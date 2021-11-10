Upgrade to Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Sofa before the family arrives: $318 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa in Gray or Red for $317.99 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate of $400 and ushers in the best pricing we’ve tracked since July. This exceptional-looking sofa could prove to be a great way to refresh the appearance of your living room, home office, and more. It boasts a unique, mid-century modern look that’s not seen very often and is bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 72.3 by 30.5 by 32.3 inches. It’s touted as having “extra plush cushioning,” which should make it a nice place to relax when watching TV, shopping online, and more.

Create an even sleeker-looking setup when you use today’s savings to affix your television directly onto the wall with Amazon’s No-Stud Wall Mount at $33. Truth be told, this is an offering that I personally use and am happy to report that not only was installation a breeze, it has held up with no sign of wear and tear to report after over a year of usage. This unit can uphold an up to 80-inch television, ensuring it will work with just about every Black Friday markdown we will see this year.

Pair your new sofa with one of the offers in Amazon’s massive home essentials sale. There you will find everything from blankets to cleaners, purifiers, and more. Best of all, pricing kicks off from just $3. Swing by our home goods guide to find even more markdowns that could be up your alley.

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa features:

This mid century modern sofa is a wonderful addition to any room in your home. Featuring wood sides and rounded legs for a true mid century feel. This sofa has extra plush cushioning and a button Tufted Seat and Back. With both style and comfort, you cant go wrong with this sofa.

