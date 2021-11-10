Crocs takes up to 50% off best-selling styles: Clogs, sneakers, more from $15

Crocs offers up to 50% off best-selling styles including clogs, sneakers, slippers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $45. The Offroad Sport Clogs are a standout from this sale and they can be styled by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $45. This style has an adjustable heel strap for a perfect fit and a rugged outsole to promote traction. The entire clog is waterproof and it has holes to drain any water that might get in the shoe. With over 1,000 positive reviews from Crocs customers, this best-selling style is rated 4.5/5 stars and would make a great holiday gift idea. Find even more deals from Crocs by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire flash event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Singles Day Sale that's offering 25% off sitewide with deals from $15.

