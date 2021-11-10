Cuisinart’s Flip Belgian Waffle Maker is ready for holiday breakfasts at $40 (Reg. $60)

Woot is now offering the the Cuisinart WAF-F30 Round Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $39.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $70, this one currently fetches $60 at Amazon where we haven’t seen it drop below $40 in over a year. Today’s offer is at least 33% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also listed at $60 via Target, for comparison’s sake. Featuring a 180-degree rotation mechanism, this Belgian waffle maker ensures an even cook in combination with nonstick plates so your waffle slides right out. Five shade settings for the desired cook and a brushed stainless steel exterior that “wipes clean in seconds” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More deals and details below.

The popular Oster Belgian Waffle Maker is an obvious alternative to today’s lead deal. While you won’t get the rotatin setup here, you’re also saving quite a bit at under $18 Prime shipped. It will also provide a stainless steel exterior and take up even less space on the countertop as well.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, you won’t want to miss this doorbuster-worthy deal on the Calphalon Classic Cookware Set at $210 off. This deal is part of Macy’s one day Black Friday sale and could go out of stock at any moment. If you’re looking for a higher-end set of cookware, you’ll definitely want to give this highly-rated option a look with such a massive discount at hand. Hit up our home goods guide for more.

More on the Cuisinart Round Flip Belgian Waffle Maker:

The Cuisinart Belgian Waffle Maker expertly bakes golden, delicious, deep-pocketed waffles in minutes. Just add syrup or fruit and enjoy a luxurious breakfast or special dessert right at home! The easy-to-handle rotary feature flips waffles 180 degrees to ensure even cooking on top and bottom. A 6-setting browning control knob ensures waffles are cooked perfectly, from light and fluffy to crisp and brown. LED lights and audio beep tones indicate when unit is ready to cook and when waffles are done.

