Huge doorbuster deal: 8-pc. Calphalon Classic Cookware Set at $210 off, now $90 for today only

As part of its One Day Black Friday sale, Macy’s is now offering as massive price drop on the 8-piece Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set down at $89.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently fetching $289 at Amazon, this is a massive $210 price drop, $110 below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you were waiting for a doorbuster-worthy price drop on a higher-end cooking set, this is it. You’re looking at a PFOA-free, 2-layer nonstick interior, hard-anodized aluminum construction, tempered-glass straining lids, cool-touch handles, and compatibility with “gas, electric, glass and halogen cooktops.” This set is oven-safe to 450-degrees and ships with a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars at Macy’s. More details below.

While it’s hard to recommend just about anything for less considering you’re getting a $300 set at $210 off above, there is money to be saved with the 15-piece Amazon Basics set. It sells for $71 shipped right now and comes with siggifncatly more pieces than today’s lead deal. Don’t expect the quality to be on par here, but you can save some cash and score a larger set.

Be sure to browse through the Calphalon section of Macy’s One Day Black Friday sale for even more price drops on turkey roasters, accessories, larger cookware sets, baking gear, and much more. Then hit up our home goods deal hub and this morning’s massive Amazon household essentials sale from $3.

More on the Calphalon Classic Nonstick Cookware Set:

Cook even delicate sauces with ease with this set from Calphalon, essential nonstick cookware in durable, warp-resistant hard-anodize aluminum. Measurement markings, pour spouts and straining lids make everything easier: 8” fry pan 10” fry pan 2.5-qt saucepan with cover 6-quart stockpot with cover 13” deep skillet with cover.

