Govee’s new Smart LED Floor Lamp delivers colorful holiday lighting: $60 (Save $30)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its new Smart RGB LED Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, today’s offer shaves 33% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Add up to 2,000 lumens of colorful illumination to your space with Govee’s recently-released Smart LED Floor Lamp. Brightness, power, and color can be controlled remotely using Govee Home app, Alexa, and Assistant. With a 50,000-hour lifespan, this lamp can be used for three hours each day and still last around 45 years. This offering will undoubtedly sprinkle a bit of fun into the holiday season and beyond with the ability to reproduce more than 16 million color variations.

While you’re at it, why not use some of today’s savings to snag this swing arm LED desk lamp at $24 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. It sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. It offers three color modes and 10 brightness levels.

The offer above is far from the only Govee deal we’ve spotted ahead of Black Friday. Earlier in the week we spotted the company’s new Smart Air Purifier at $80 alongside several other markdowns priced from $10. You can also shop Govee’s Super Fan Festival sale to find smart home lights from $59.

Govee Smart RGB LED Floor Lamp features:

Smart Control: Activate your standing lamp with the sound of your voice. Free your hands with dual voice control on the Govee Home App or Alexa Voice Assistant. Use Smart Voice Control or touch the button on the modern floor light directly to turn your lights on and off.

Super Bright Lighting: Up to 2000 Lumen super bright floor light is enough to illuminate the entire room. The long life and low energy consumption of the floor lamp can last more than 50,000 hours without burning or overheating. Its head easily pivots and shines light in any direction that you need it.

