Home Depot takes up to $220 off DEWALT, Milwaukee, and other combo kits from $69

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a new selection of tool combo kits from top brands. Ranging from fully-loaded kits from DEWALT and Milwaukee to entry-level RIDGID packages and more, you’re looking at free shipping across the board. Or for those who don’t want to wait, no-cost pickup at your local store is also available across the lot. There’s up to $220 in savings across the sale, giving you a perfect chance to cross off some holiday shopping ahead of the rush later this month. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Today’s best Home Depot tool deals:

For other discounts to lock-in ahead of the holiday season, Home Depot keeps the price cuts going with an ongoing early Black Friday sale that you’ll want to check out here. That’s alongside a dedicated RYOBI sale that went live earlier in the week.

DEWALT 20V MAX ToughSystem Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade.

