meross’ HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi smart garage door opener remote falls to 2021 low at $30

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, meross via Newegg is offering its HomeKit Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $29.99 shipped. Amazon sells the same model for $45 right now with the on-page coupon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, marking a new low that we’ve seen in 2021. For comparison, our last mention of this opener was $42.50. Designed to add HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant functionality to your existing garage door, this remote is simple to install and delivers a well-rounded smart home experience. You can program it to do things such as open or close the garage door with voice commands or tie it into automations to have it trigger without any interaction required. Head below for more.

If you’re alright with ditching HomeKit functionality to save a few bucks, this model of smart garage door remote from myQ is a great alternative. It’s $25 on Amazon and offers similar functionality overall. It only integrates with Alexa and Assistant though, so do keep that in mind when purchasing.

Speaking of HomeKit deals, did you see Emerson’s smart thermostat that’s on sale right now? Down to $79, you’re saving up to 37% here and among the best pricing that we’ve seen all year. Also, Black Friday is only a few weeks away, and we’ve already started to see discounts go live from various retailers. We have everything in our handy guide making it easy to browse everything available right now.

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Garage Opener Remote:

Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

