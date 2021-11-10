Metabo HPT’s angle grinder ships with five disks and a case at $29 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Angle Grinder Bundle for $29 shipped. This saves $10 from its normal going rate at Amazon and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This bundle includes the 4.5-inch angle grinder, five wheels, and a carrying case to keep everything nice and organized. The 6.2A motor can output a maximum of 980W of power, which delivers more than enough juice to handle tough jobs. The left-mounted side switch features a quick-off for additional safety. Plus, the entire angle grinder only weighs four pounds making it lightweight and easy to maneuver during projects. Head below for more.

Sure, you’re getting five grinding wheels with today’s purchase, but it never hurts to have a few extra. We recommend picking up this 5-pack from DEWALT for $8.50 Prime shipped, which should keep you going for a while.

Don’t forget to check out our tools guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll notably see the massive DEWALT sale that’s going on at Home Depot today. On top of DEWALT, Milwaukee and other brands are on sale right now. These deals will be gone at midnight though, so be sure to check out the post before pricing goes back up.

More on Metabo HPT’s Angle Grinder Bundle:

INCLUDES: 4 1/2″ Angle grinder, five grinding wheels and a carrying case

MOTOR: 6.2 Amp motor with 980W of max output power for tough grinding jobs

SPINDLE LOCK: Spindle lock for quick and easy disc and accessory changes

SWITCH: Left-mounted slide switch with quick-off feature for added safety

SIDE HANDLE: Removable, forward-canted side handle for improved control and comfort for right and left-handed users

LIGHTWEIGHT: At only 4.0 lbs, experience greater control and maneuverability with less fatigue

GRIP: Smaller grip is designed to reduce fatigue New labyrinth design for better dust and debris durability

