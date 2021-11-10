QNAP’s latest NAS with 10GbE, hardware transcoding, more fall to new lows from $399

Amazon is now offering the QNAP TS-451D2 4-Bay NAS for $398.70 shipped. Normally fetching $469, you’re looking at the very first notable price cut of the year at over $70 off the going rate. Arriving as quite the suitable way to build out a Plex server for the first time or just handle routine backups, QNAP’s 4K NAS notably features hardware transcoding thanks to a dual-core processor. Its pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports can handle serving out files to machines over the network, and its 4K HDMI output means you can position this right in the home theater for direct playback. Four USB 3.2 ports round out the package. Head below for discounts on additional QNAP NAS.

Today is also seeing a pair of other notable discounts go live on some of QNAP’s latest NAS at Amazon. These are higher-end models compared to the more entry-level offering featured above, but there are some even more enticing price cuts attached. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on sale:

Though if you’re just looking to treat your everyday carry to some extra storage, SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSD has you covered. Currently on sale for $220, this offering is ready to tag along just about anywhere with a rugged build that comes backed by USB-C connectivity. On sale from $220, you’re looking at some of the best pricing to date, too.

QNAP TS-451D2 4-Bay NAS features:

The 4-bay TS-451D2 provides high storage potential for home and small business users to store, share, and back up files. Business users can leverage its dual-core Intel processor to enable seamless multi-user on-premises/remote access to work files, while home users can enjoy a high-quality multimedia experience with both streaming and direct 4K HDMI 2.0 output. Cloud Storage Gateways allow you to leverage your existing cloud storage to deploy a hybrid-cloud solution, while a built-in App Center provides a wide range of applications to add additional functionality to the TS-451D2.

