SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable SSD now starts at $220 (Reg. up to $450) + more from $130

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $229.99 shipped. Also available for Costco members at $219.99 shipped and expected to drop to $210 there for Black Friday. Regularly up to $450 at Best Buy and more like $290+ on Amazon, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. While you can score the 1TB model for $130, if you’re looking for even more storage today’s offers are some of the best we have tracked and come very close to what will almost certainly be the extremely limited Black Friday offers. This USB-C SSD pushes data around at up to 1050MB/s and features a peace of mind-inducing rubberized shell with dust, water, and shock-resistance to protect your precious data while on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for price drops on the other capacities.

More SanDisk Extreme SSD deals:

One of your best bets right now for a 2TB portable SSD for less would be something like the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD. While it’s transfer speeds aren’t quite as impressive, it will still get the job done and $185 shipped as well.

But if it’s the internal solid-state drives you’re after, dive into this morning’s roundup of WD’s Black SN850 NVMe SSDs. Whether it’s for your PlayStation 5 setup or your new PC rig, these are some of the best options on the market with speeds up to 7,000MB/s and options for included heatsinks. The deals start from $95 shipped at Amazon and you can browse the lot of them right here.

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.

Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

