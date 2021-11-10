Streamline your kitchen with 12 airtight food storage containers at $23 (Save 24%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers for $22.94 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this container set has been selling for $30. This means that today’s offer delivers 24% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in months. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in this airtight container set. You’ll garner 12 units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-quality food-grade plastic. You’ll get one tall, two medium, four small, and five mini containers. These will undoubtedly help you declutter the look of your kitchen.

Even if you use a dishwasher for most things, there are bound to be a few items that can’t quite survive that in your kitchen. That’s why I recommend you grab a Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped. It has taken much of the hassle out of washing dishes at my home thanks to an integrated soap chamber in the handle that steadily mixes with hot water to help sanitize everything.

Keep the kitchen organization going with eight stackable refrigerator storage bins at $21 Prime shipped. Having used similar bins in my refrigerator for several years now, I can tell you that they have consistently provided a simple way to tidy things up. Swing by our home goods guide to see what other deals our team has uncovered lately.

Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers features:

Airtight easy lock lids to seal the container firmly and protect your food from pests, as well as moisture and air oxidization.

Set Included: 1 Tall Container (1.8 liter), 2 Medium Containers (1.3 liter), 4 Small Containers (0.7 liter), And 5 Mini Containers (0.46 liters)

Made of high-quality food grade plastic, BPA-Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials. Clean with warm soapy water.

