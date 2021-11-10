Tessan’s Smart Outlet Extender just fell to $15.50 Prime shipped, more up to 40% off

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Outlet Extender for $15.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This offering debuted less than a week ago and has a list price of $26. Today’s offer shaves over $10 off and marks the first discount we have tracked. Why settle for a standard power strip when you can snag this smart solution instead? With it you will get three AC outlets and a trio of 2.4A USB-A ports that can be toggled on and off using Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone. Have some devices that do not require smart functionality? Perfect, because the three remaining AC outputs always receive power. Continue reading to find many other Tessan markdowns up to 40% off.

Speaking of smart home deals, earlier today we spotted Emerson's HomeKit-enabled Sensi thermostats from $79.

Multi-Function Wall Outlet Extender: The multiple plug extender includes 3 Smart Plugs and 3 Always-On Plugs, 3 USB Ports on the top, which can power all your electrical devices, with wide space outlets design that without blocking each other. Multi plug design is suitable for kitchen, bedroom, office, and travel, etc

Voice Control: Smart plug outlet extender compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Simply make a voice command to remotely turn on/off the connected devices, just free your hands and make your life more convenient

