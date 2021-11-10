Wahl’s Color Pro Cordless Hair Clipper lets you trim up before the holidays at $18 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper for $18.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $30 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by nearly $6. If your budget got used to not paying for haircuts over the past two years, then this is a great way to keep the savings going by doing it yourself at home. Built with a rechargeable design, you’ll be able to use this hair clipper anywhere in your house, removing the restriction of being near a wall for an outlet. There are eight different guards included with Wahl’s kit here that are color-coded so you don’t have to remember numbers and sizes when clipping hair. Head below for more.

If you already have hair cutting down, it’s time to get your beard game on point. The Black Beard Shaping & Styling Tool is a must-have. I’ve used it for years and love how easy it makes it for me to shape my beard. It’s just $10, as well, making it a budget-focused option for staying nice and trimmed.

After giving a haircut, you’ll want to clean up the clippings. Well, Dyson’s high-end Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum is currently at a low of $150 off, making now a great time to buy. However, if that’s out of your budget, Wyze Robot Vacuum can tackle the mess for you at an Amazon low of $220.

More on the Wahl Color Pro Hair Clipper:

Cordless Convenience – Color Pro Cordless is rechargeable and wireless. Cord/Cordless allows you to use the clipper on battery or when its charging

Color Coded Guide Combs – Finding and remembering everyone’s favorite hair length is easier than ever. Corresponding the correct comb to the right cutting length is simple with our easy to see attachment guards

Hygienic Grooming – Since our blades are removable and rinseable they are easy to clean. Simply run them under water to wash away excess clippings and trimmings

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!