Yeedi’s Wi-Fi robot vacuum works with Alexa and Assistant for just $130 (Reg. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yeedi Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $129.99 Prime shipped, with non-PRime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This vacuum normally goes for $180 at Amazon and today’s deal is within $4 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be the cleaner for your whole home, this vacuum can run for up to 130 minutes on a single charge and delivers three different levels of suction power depending on what type of mess is being cleaned up. It connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network as well for both Alexa and Assistant voice commands. Plus, Yeedi’s vacuum support scheduling and boundaries for a customized cleaning experience. Head below for more.

Save big when you do the cleaning instead of a robot. The Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner is available for $34 at Amazon and is a fantastic buy all around. The 3-in-1 design lets it function as a handheld, stick, and stair vacuum all in a cinch. Just keep in mind you’ll have to do the heavy lifting here as no robots will be used whenever it’s time to clean.

There are a number of other vacuum deals that we’re tracking right now. Wyze Robot Vacuum is on sale for $220, which marks a new low at Amazon that we’ve tracked. On top of that, the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum is $150 off right now, which also marks a new low. On top of all that, Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale today discounted several other vacuums, so you’ll want to check out our previous coverage to find out all the ways you can save.

More on the Yeedi Robot Vacuum:

yeedi k650 robotic vacuum with 3 levels of adjustable suction power (600Pa/1200Pa/2000Pa) meets different cleaning needs for carpet and hard floors. But it’s quiet enough to use even when you are working from home or sleeping with a vacuuming noise low to 56dB (on normal mode) – same as that of an operating microwave.

No more hair entanglement troubles thanks to the new tangle-free silicone main brush which cleans pet hair effectively without getting stuck. And the biggest XXL 800ML dustbin holds more dirt per clean to reduce the dustbin empty frequencies

The newly upgraded sensors detect Boundary Strips to prevent your robot from reaching places you don’t want it to clean, such as areas with a lot of cables, or getting stuck under desk and couches. (Boundary strips not included, available on yeedi shop).

