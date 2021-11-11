Beat the holiday rush and pick up a prev-gen. Apple TV 4K while it’s on sale for $120

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $119.95 shipped. Though it originally retailed for $179, the newer version retails for $169 at Amazon right now with today’s discount beating our previous mention by an additional $5. Do keep in mind that we saw it fall to $99 over Prime Day and expect it to return to that price during Black Friday, though today’s deal is a great way to save if you’re trying to skip the holiday rush.

The previous-generation Apple TV 4K delivers the ability to stream 4K Dolby Vision and function as a centralized HomeKit hub for out of house control. You’ll also get the previous-generation Siri Remote which has a glass touchpad at the top and built-in microphone to leverage voice commands. It also packs tvOS 15, AirPlay 2, and more for a solid streaming setup all around. Not sure if you should invest in a previous-generation model or just bite the bullet on the latest? Our comparison post helps you make the right choice.

On a tighter budget? Well, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K also delivers Dolby Vision streaming and includes a voice remote. Sure, it’s not part of Apple’s ecosystem and you won’t be able to integrate this with HomeKit natively. But, considering it costs just $25 at Amazon right now, you could buy four and have cash left over compared to the Apple TV 4K featured in today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a number of early Black Friday Roku deals with prices from $20. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility highlight these streaming media players, with some offering 4K HDR playback similar to the mentions above. After checking that out, be sure to swing by our dedicated streaming media player guide for more deals as well as our Black Friday hub for other discounts that we track throughout the holiday season.

More on the Apple TV 4K:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K.

