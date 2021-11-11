Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Book of Demons, ProShot, Money Pro, more

It is now time for all of Thursday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside a new price drop on Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 13 and this AirPods 2 early Black Friday discount, we have now listed all of this morning’s most deals on apps down below. Highlights include titles like Book of Demons, ProShot, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, Dungeon and Puzzles, Tower of Fortune 2, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Color Folder Master: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Forza Horizon 5 $51, Smash Bros. $43, Mario + Rabbids $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Color Tap – Coloring game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: after FÒCUS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FastClip – Copy Paste Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Book of Demons:

Tap & slash your way through the Archdemon’s hordes in this atmospheric paper pop-up dungeon crawler recapturing the soul of the genre with loads of intelligent humor. LASTING FUN: Procedurally Generated Dungeons, endless mode after completing the main, 8 hours long campaign! Three character classes with unique mechanics! BUILT FOR TOUCH: iOS controls re-engineered for the best touch experience! LOADS OF QUALITY CONTENT: 70+ different types of unique monsters, 80 base card types with Rare and Legendary variants; over *100 000* variants total!

