Columbia’s Early Black Friday Sale takes up to 40% off jackets, boots, more

Columbia Early Black Friday Deals offer up to 40% off select gear. Get your holiday shopping done early with deals on outerwear, apparel, boots, accessories, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Slope Edge Vest for men. This vest is currently marked down to $60, which is $50 off the original rate. It’s available in four color options and the material is water-resistant, which is great for fall or winter weather. It would be a really nice option for the holiday season and this is a piece that will never go out of style. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

