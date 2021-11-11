This spacious desk offers plenty of room at over five feet wide, now $70 (Reg. $100)

Tespo Store (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the CubiCubi 63-inch Computer Desk for $69.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Give your office or game room a refreshed appearance with a new desk that’s headlined by a two-tone design. This specific model boasts a 63- by 23.6-inch surface, which should provide more than enough space for you to work and play. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which offers plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and much more. A bundled stand elevates your display in order to improve ergonomics.

While you’re at it, why not also grab UGREEN’s desk humidifier at under $11 Prime shipped? It operates quietly and is said to emit “no more than 38 decibels” of noise. The compact nature of this unit ensures that its tank is easy to refill whenever it runs out of water.

And if you need a new nightstand or end table, right now is a great time to scoop up this this modern unit at $15 Prime shipped. With a typical price of $24, this deal offers 38% in savings and marks the return to the best deal in three years. This is just one of many other furniture pieces on sale right now, peek at our home goods guide for even more.

CubiCubi 63-inch Computer Desk features:

Modern Simple Style computer desk has an industrial charm appearance, will be a beautiful décor for your home.

Spacious & Sturdy: This desk provides ample space for writing, studying, gaming and other home office activities.

Please refer to the Installation video. We made the installation video on page to help you install more quickly.

