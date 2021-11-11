Cuisinart’s portable charcoal grill falls to new low of $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $21)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $17.06 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Walmart with shipping covered by a Walmart+ subscription or when the subtotal surpasses a $35 threshold. With a typical price of $21, today’s deal shaves 19% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Grill meat, vegetables, and more just about anywhere with this compact charcoal grill from Cuisinart. It boasts a portable, yet capable design with 150-square inches of cooking space. The entire thing spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. This versatile offering is great for making dinner at home and on-the-go.

Today’s savings can help making future grilling even easier when you grab this pair of 7-inch tongs at $6 Prime shipped. Just like the grill above, these wield a compact size, arguably making both of these products great each other. A heat-resistant design allows these tongs to handle up to 480-degree Fahrenheit temperatures.

Consider a different way to prepare upcoming meals with Instant’s 2021 Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker at $80. This deal marks a new all-time low that is available for today only. With a regular price of $100, this offer will leave you with $20 in savings. Drop by our home goods guide to find a bunch of other kitchen-friendly markdowns.

Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill features:

  • The 150-square-inch chrome plated cooking rack gives a spacious cooking surface is able accommodate lots of food at one time while still distributing heat evenly and efficiently.
  • Features a Dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
  • The grill features three secure lid locks for easy and safe transport.

