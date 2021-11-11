Cuisinart’s Cordless Hand Mixer is perfect for holiday baking, now $34 (Amazon low, Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RHM-100 EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer at $33.83 shipped. Regularly up to $80, like it goes for via Target, this is up to 58% in savings and the lowest we can find. While it has dropped down to the $49 range over the last couple months and is now listed at $44 via Walmart, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low just in-time for holiday baking projects. This one provides 7.4V of cordless lithium ion power for a tether-free cooking experience. It can run for 20 minutes straight, recharges completely in 2 hours and offers up a quick charge function for one more bit of juice to finish off that last batch of cookies. A pair of beaters is included alongside the LED display controls and five variable speed options that are ideal for “whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Walmart customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is already more affordable than the corded KitchenAid models that go for around $54 or so, if it’s just the most basic hand mixer you’re after for casual jobs, there is money to be saved. This BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer comes in at just under $21 Prime shipped and will more than suffice for light mixing jobs and the like. It will indeed tether you to the outlet, but it will also keep more money in your pocket to use for gifts and the like this season.

The early Black Friday kitchen deals are flying fast and hard today headlined by Amazon’s wide-ranging Instant Pot offers on the brand’s popular multi-cookers, sous-vide machines, and air fryers. You’ll want to hit up Amazon’s early Black Friday landing page for those offers look and our home goods deal hub for a closer look as well.

More on the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer:

Introducing mixing taken to a new level of professional performance and cordless convenience. Powered by 7.4 volts of lithium ion efficiency and easily rechargeable with a USB cord, the EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Mixer features removable beaters for whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more. Compact yet mighty, it powers through any mixing task.

