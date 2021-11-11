Amazon early Black Friday Instant Pot sale now live from $64: Multi-cookers, air fryers, more

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 46% off a range of popular Instant Pot multi-cookers, air fryers, and countertop ovens. One standout here is the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $118.95 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently fetching as much at Target, this is $81 in savings, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Featuring 11 different cooking modes (oast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, sterilizer, and food warmer), this is one of those Instant Pot cookers with built-in air frying via the pair of included cooking lids. You’ll also find customizable temperature settings for manual cooks alongside 11 presets programs and a stainless-steel pot with a tri-ply bottom that’s ideal for sautéing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target, anyone with a larger family to take care will want to consider this deal. Then head below for loads more early Black Friday Instant Pot offers.

Amazon early Black Friday Instant Pot deals:

Speaking of smart, alternative cooking solutions, we are also still tracking an extremely rare deal on Anova’s Smart Precision Steam Convection Oven. Using “precision temperature settings paired with the controlled injection of steam,” the Smart Precision Steam Convection Oven is now $89 off its regular price and is ideal for bread baking, locking in moisture for upcoming holiday meals, and much more. Hit up our coverage for a closer look.

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

11-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, sterilizer and food warmer.

THE INSTANT POT THAT AIR FRIES: From the makers of the best-selling Duo series comes a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, with 2 convenient removable lids.

EVENCRISP TECHNOLOGY: The included air fryer lid delivers all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil.

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING: 11 customizable Smart Programs for air frying, pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more. Temperature : Customizable temperature range of 105 degrees Fahrenheit (41degrees Celsius) to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (201 degrees Fahrenheit) for Air Frying Lid

