Genie belt-driven garage door opener with 50-day backup battery from $150 (Up to $49 off)

Lowe’s is offering the Genie 1.25-HP Belt-Drive Garage Door Opener for $158 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $150.10. Down from $199, you’re saving up to $49 here and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If your garage door opener is aging, it’s time to replace it with a newer model. Today’s deal from Genie uses a belt-drive system that’s ultra-quiet and also quick at the same time thanks to its 1.25HP motor. You’ll also find a built-in backup battery that can cycle the door up to 50 times on a full charge, meaning you can still open and close your garage even when the power goes out. Head below for more.

If you already have a compatible opener, then opting for the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Hub is a more budget-friendly upgrade. It’s available on Amazon for just $25, and will add both voice and remote control to your existing opener with minimal setup required, making it something that every smart homeowner should have.

Secure your garage and home with Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It’s on sale right now for $160. That’s a new low price that we’ve tracked and I can vouch for just how great this camera is. I’ve had it on my porch for over a year and it’s a fantastic security tool. Not only does it have a 2K camera integrated and HomeKit support, but the built-in LED light has the ability to output up to 3,000-lumens of brightness.

More on the Genie Garage Door Opener

This powerful Genie belt drive garage door opener is an ultra-quiet garage door opener with a steel-reinforced belt, making it the ideal choice for homeowners where sound could be an issue. This garage door opener has a powerful DC motor with GenieSense technology standard. For extra safety and added convenience, this Genie garage door opener features an integrated battery backup. That battery backup will power the garage door opener for up to 50 cycles when the main power is out. This transition from home power to running on the battery happens instantly when the main power is out. This garage door opener includes many accessories for safety and convenience. Included are two 3-button garage door openers remotes, a wireless keypad and a multi-function wall console which provides you with a light control button and a vacation lock. The Genie Safe-T-Beams garage door safety sensors ensure your family’s safety with an infrared beam of light across the door opening. Our team of US-based technical support representatives are available by phone or chat to support this Genie garage door opener.

