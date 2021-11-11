Govee’s rechargeable LED flashlight casts 1,000 lumens of illumination at $16 (Save 40%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,000-lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $16.19 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. Typically priced at $27, today’s deal shaves roughly $11 off and newly marks the best offer we have tracked since July. We’ve all been caught without power from time to time. These moments serve as a quick reminder of how much we take indoor lighting for granted. So whether you want to have a backup light on hand or just a quick way to illuminate dark spaces when the need arises, this 1,000-lumen flashlight from Govee is worth considering. It comes with a rechargeable 18650 battery, allowing it to be easily refueled whenever power is running low.

Spend quite a bit less when opting for this Etekcity lantern instead. It will only set you back $10 Prime shipped and comes with a set of batteries to get you started. With them you will be able to power the lantern for up to 30 hours. That leaves you with plenty of time to build out your collection of batteries.

Speaking of illumination, we just spotted a smart table lamp for just $7.50 Prime shipped. This steep markdown is made possible by a large on-page coupon that shaves roughly 52% off the typical rate. Color temperature, brightness, and other features can be controlled from iOS and Android devices alike.

Govee 1,000-lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight features:

Ultra Brightness: Our flashlight is packed with 1000 high-lumen Cree XM-L3 LED, providing bright lighting for outdoor activities or during power outages. The LED have a range of 660ft (200m), which can be used for hiking or camping.

High-Quality Lighting: The tactical flashlight emits non-fading brightness, even as the battery power decreases. The light beams are uniform and unchanging, helping see distant objects clearly.

